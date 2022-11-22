Stern action against MFS if they fail to monitor distributors: CID chief 

Stern action against MFS if they fail to monitor distributors: CID chief 

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has arrested six members of a hundi syndicate that used to launder money via the country's different Mobile Financial Services (MFS).

CID Chief Mohammad Ali Mia, addressing the development at a press conference at the CID headquarters in Malibagh on Tuesday, said, "It is the MFS who select their distribution houses. They must keep these companies under strict monitoring."

"If that does not happen, we will be forced to take stern action against the culprits," the CID chief added.

"Several groups are laundering crores of money using MFS. We have arrested six members of such a gang from Dhaka and Cumilla," said the CID official.

Mir Mohammad Kamrul Hasan Shishir, 28, Khorshed Alam, 34, Md Ibrahim Khalil, 34, Kazi Shah Newaz, 46, Md. Azizul Haque Talukder, 42, and Md Nizam Uddin, 35 – were arrested during different drives in Dhaka and Cumilla on Monday.

A total of 11 mobiles, 18 SIM cards, one laptop and a tablet were seized from the possession of the arrestees.

Mohammad Ali Mia also urged the expatriates to send remittances through proper and legal banking channels. 

"In that case, the country will develop, and they [expatriates] will not be under the surveillance of law enforcement agencies," the CID chief added.

