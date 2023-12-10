State minister's rep returns bribe money to job aspirants at DB office

State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Zakir Hossain has returned Tk9 lakh that was taken from seven people with the promise of providing jobs.

A representative of the minister handed over the money to Abu Sufian, one of the victims, at the headquarters of the Detective Branch of Police on Minto Road in the capital on Sunday (December 10).

The returned money will be given to the victims after discussing it with them, DB Additional Deputy Police Commissioner Mohammad Fazle Elahi told The Business Standard.

Abu Sufian alleged that the minister's driver and one of the minister's nephews took Tk9.5 lakh from him and six others, promising them jobs, reports Prothom Alo.

On December 7, three job aspirants were beaten up after being invited to the minister's house on Minto Road under the promise of refund. Two managed to flee the scene after the assault, while Abu Sufian entered the DB headquarters by jumping over the wall of the minister's house.

DB police detained him at that time.