Man stabbed to death in Dhaka's Dakshinkhan

Crime

UNB
13 October, 2023, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 13 October, 2023, 06:11 pm

Representational Image: TBS
Representational Image: TBS

A man was stabbed to death by miscreants while trying to settle a dispute over money transactions in Dhaka's Dakshinkhan area.

The deceased, Mosabbir Hossain, 27, was a software engineer from the same area, said Sumon Mia, sub-inspector (SI) of Dakshinkhan Police Station on Friday.

The incident took place around 7:45pm on Thursday in Battala area adjacent to Dakshinkhan Kasaibari Railway gate, said the SI.

After the attack, Mosabbir was taken to Uttara Sector 3 Crescent Hospital where doctors declared him dead, he added.

According to friends and family, Mosabbir's younger brother Javed had an argument with some miscreants over money. Later, Mosabbir was stabbed by the miscreants when he tried to settle the dispute between them.

The body was sent to Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy, said SI Annan-Ul-Alam of DakshinKhan Police Station.

Preparations are underway to file a murder case regarding the matter, he added.

