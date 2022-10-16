Smuggler with touchstone idol arrested in Dhaka

TBS Report
16 October, 2022, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 16 October, 2022, 07:20 pm

A team of Rapid Action Battalion-3 has arrested a smuggler with a touchstone idol, worth about Tk2 lakh, from Bhatara area in the capital.

RAB nabbed Anisur Rahman from Sarkar Market area of Bashundhara Road under Bhatara police station on Saturday (15 October) night.

He has been active in trading and smuggling illegal stones for a long time, Commander of RAB-3 Lt Col Arif Mohiuddin Ahmed revealed the information in a release Sunday (16 October).

The RAB commander said the arrested smuggler has admitted his involvement in illegal trading of touchstones.

"Legal action is being taken against him," he added.

