Smuggler held with buckskin, ivories in Ctg

Crime

TBS Report
27 May, 2023, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 27 May, 2023, 04:05 pm

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a smuggler with a number of ivories and a buckskin from Chattogram city's Panchlaish area on Friday (26 May) night. 

Acting on a tip off, a team of RAB-7 conducted a drive at Sholokbahar area under Panchlaish police station around 10:30pm, and arrested the smuggler identified as Mohammad Abdul Malek, 68, hailing from Kamalganj of Moulvibazar district.

Nurul Abser, senior assistant director of RAB-7, said the arrested had been collecting ivories and buckskins from Chattogram Hill Tracks and selling them in the black market for a long time. 

"We have recovered four ivories, 20 ivory fragments, and a piece of buckskin from his possession," he said, adding that the market value of the recovered items is about Tk1.37 crore. 

"The arrested has been handed over to police for taking further legal action," he also said.

