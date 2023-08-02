Smuggled goods worth Tk161.53 cr seized in July: BGB

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) seized arms, ammunition, drugs, and other goods worth Tk161.53 crore during anti-smuggling drives across the country, especially in border areas in July.

During the period (from 1 July till 31 July), the paramilitary force seized 12,51,573 Yaba pills, 7.425 Kg crystal meth, 12,343 bottles of phensedyl, 24,250 bottles of foreign liquor, 6,650 cans of beer, 1654 kg cannabis, 32,609 kg heroin, 2,58,961 packets cigarettes and bidi, 1,24,979 injections, 6,791 Eskuf syrups, 2424 bottles of MkDil/Cofidil, 11,27,853 different types of medicines and 1,67,950 other tablets, said a BGB media release on Wednesday.

Other smuggled items include 8.679 kg gold, 29.700 kg silver, 1,39,637 cosmetics, 36,350 imitation jewelries, 11,450 sarees, 1772 three-piece/shirt-piece/bed-sheet/blankets, 557 cft timber, 7,173 kg of tea leaves, 37,737 kg of coal, 10941 kg of current nets, 12 trucks/covered vans, none pick-up, 84 motorcycles, six private cars/microbuses and 20 CNG/battery auto rickshaws.

Seized arms include one pistol, one air gun, 95 kg sulfur and 439 rounds of bullet.

Meanwhile, BGB arrested 235 alleged smugglers, 66 Bangladeshi nationals and 14 Indian nationals who tried to cross the border illegally.