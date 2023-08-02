Smuggled goods worth Tk161.53 cr seized in July: BGB

Crime

UNB
02 August, 2023, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 02 August, 2023, 09:20 pm

Related News

Smuggled goods worth Tk161.53 cr seized in July: BGB

UNB
02 August, 2023, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 02 August, 2023, 09:20 pm
Smuggled goods worth Tk161.53 cr seized in July: BGB

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) seized arms, ammunition, drugs, and other goods worth Tk161.53 crore during anti-smuggling drives across the country, especially in border areas in July.  

During the period (from 1 July till 31 July), the paramilitary force seized 12,51,573 Yaba pills, 7.425 Kg crystal meth, 12,343 bottles of phensedyl, 24,250 bottles of foreign liquor, 6,650 cans of beer, 1654 kg cannabis, 32,609 kg heroin, 2,58,961 packets cigarettes and bidi, 1,24,979 injections, 6,791 Eskuf syrups, 2424 bottles of MkDil/Cofidil, 11,27,853 different types of medicines and 1,67,950 other tablets, said a BGB media release on Wednesday. 

Other smuggled items include 8.679 kg gold, 29.700 kg silver, 1,39,637 cosmetics, 36,350 imitation jewelries, 11,450 sarees, 1772 three-piece/shirt-piece/bed-sheet/blankets, 557 cft timber, 7,173 kg of tea leaves, 37,737 kg of coal, 10941 kg of current nets, 12 trucks/covered vans, none pick-up, 84 motorcycles, six private cars/microbuses and 20 CNG/battery auto rickshaws. 

Seized arms include one pistol, one air gun, 95 kg sulfur and 439 rounds of bullet. 

Meanwhile, BGB arrested 235 alleged smugglers, 66 Bangladeshi nationals and 14 Indian nationals who tried to cross the border illegally. 

Top News

BGB / smuggled goods

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The cargo area of China-Europe railway express at Urumqi, Xinjiang. Photo: TBS

World weighs gains as China's Xinjiang gears to be New Silk Road gateway

15h | Panorama
How Vitamin D deficiency is wreaking havoc on people's lives and the healthcare system in Bangladesh

How Vitamin D deficiency is wreaking havoc on people's lives and the healthcare system in Bangladesh

16h | Panorama
A firefighting helicopter drops water as a wildfire burns in Mandra, Greece, July 18, 2023. Photo: Reuters

Here's what July, hottest month in history, looked like

1d | Environment
Illustration: Collected

With divorce on the rise, can couples therapy be a saviour?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

7 Ways to Prepare Yourself and Your Team for Tough Times

7 Ways to Prepare Yourself and Your Team for Tough Times

4h | TBS Career
World's 1st 'tooth regrowth' medicine moves toward clinical trials

World's 1st 'tooth regrowth' medicine moves toward clinical trials

6h | TBS Science
Best spot to explore in Rainy Season - Reshombari, Sirajganj

Best spot to explore in Rainy Season - Reshombari, Sirajganj

5h | TBS Stories
Justin Trudeau, Sophie declare separation

Justin Trudeau, Sophie declare separation

8h | TBS World

Most Read

1
TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues
Videos

TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues

2
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges
Coronavirus chronicle

Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges

3
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

4
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low