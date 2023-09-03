Smuggled goods worth Tk 215.29 cr seized in August: BGB

Crime

UNB
03 September, 2023, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 03 September, 2023, 03:42 pm

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) seized smuggled goods, arms, ammunition and drugs worth Tk215.29 crore across the country in August.

The seized drugs include 33.34 kg gold, 35.758 kg silver, 2,86,892 cosmetics, 18,321 imitation jewelry, 19,857 sarees, 7,323 three-piece/shirt-piece/bed-sheet/blankets,1,628 cft timber, 9,932 kg of tea leaves, 51,890 kg of coal, four covered vans, five pick-ups, two private cars, two touchstone statues, and 64 motorcycles and 27 CNG/battery/ Chandergari autorickshaws.

Seized arms include five pistols, four magazines and 18  round bullets.

Other smuggled items include 21,85,475 Yaba pills, 8.420 Kg of crystal meth, 10,428 bottles of phensedyl, 24,717 bottles of foreign liquor, 958 litres of local liquor, 4,644 cans of beer, 1.215 kgs of hemp, 4,45,025 packets cigarettes, 65,347 injections, 7,505 Eskuf syrups,2.500 kg cocaine, 2742 bottles of MkDil/Cofidil, 26,502 pieces of senegra tablets and 13,31,556 different types tablets, said a BGB media release on Sunday.

Meanwhile, BGB arrested 273 smugglers, 28 Bangladeshi nationals, 124 Myanmar nationals and four Indian nationals who tried to cross the border illegally.

