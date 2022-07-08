SMUCT lecturer arrested on charges of harassing female student

The police have arrested a lecturer of Shanto-Mariam University of Creative Technology on charges of sexual harassment.

Animesh Bhattacharjee, 42, was arrested by the police following a case filed with Uttara (west) police station Thursday (7 July) night, confirmed Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Mohsin.

A student of the university, Nahidul Haque, 25, is also thought to be involved in the incident.

It is alleged that on the night of 6 July, Nahid invited the victim to a barbecue party. When the victim asked about others at the party, Nahid said a few classmates and their teacher, Kumar Animesh Bhattacharjee, were among them.

The victim said it was not possible for her to go to the party so late at night but she later agreed that Nahid's insistence and went to Sector 13 in Uttara with her two younger brothers.

The girl told her brothers to wait downstairs, saying she would be back after meeting her teacher.

However, as soon as she went to Nahid's house, Animesh closed the door and abused her.

The girl then fled from the house.

Nahid and Animesh threatened her on the phone, saying she should not tell anyone about the incident.

On Thursday night, when the student finally filed a complaint, the teacher was arrested.