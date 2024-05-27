Slim chances of recovering MP Azim's body parts: Detectives

Crime

TBS Report
27 May, 2024, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 27 May, 2024, 10:55 pm

Related News

Slim chances of recovering MP Azim's body parts: Detectives

Faisal alias Faijul, who is believed to have dumped the skull and bones in different places in Kolkata, is now the fountainhead of finding the body parts.

TBS Report
27 May, 2024, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 27 May, 2024, 10:55 pm
Jhenaidah-4 constituency MP Anwarul Azim Anar. File Photo: Collected
Jhenaidah-4 constituency MP Anwarul Azim Anar. File Photo: Collected

Despite stepped up efforts in the MP Anwarul Azim murder case, investigators from both Dhaka and Kolkata deem the chances of recovering "dismembered" body parts of the slain lawmaker low.

They said another suspect, Faisal alias Faijul, who is believed to have dumped the skull and bones in different places in Kolkata, is now the fountainhead of finding the body parts.

"However, Faisal is still on the run, and we are yet to find any remains of the corpse," a police officer close to the investigation told TBS today.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Meanwhile, a Bangladesh team of detectives went to Kolkata on Sunday, and they also conducted a search operation at Bagdoba Canal, which is around 7-8 kilometers away from Sanjeeva Garden, the spot of the murder.

Both countries' police launched a rescue operation of the body parts at the Bagdoba canal after Jihad Hawlader alias Butcher Jihad, a member of the killing mission arrested earlier in Kolkata, said some flesh parts of the body were thrown into that canal.

Meanwhile, Kolkata police told the media that without recovering body parts, the authorities do not issue death certificates before seven years of anyone going missing.

Bangladesh / Top News

MP Azim Murder / DB police / murder

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Anil Pokhrel, Chief Executive of NDRRMA, wanted to build a single portal which can provide data on all incidents like forest fires, earthquakes, rainfall etc including loss and damage caused. Photo: Collected

Why Bangladesh needs an integrated disaster information system like Nepal’s ‘Bipad Portal’

15h | Panorama
PHOTO: Collected

Global car brands Omoda and Jaecoo launched in Bangladesh

1d | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Curly tales: Essential products to protect your curls

12h | Brands
Breaking away from the traditional ways of wearing a shari, Afsana wore a thermal (heated T-shirt) as a blouse and used snowboarding pants instead of a petticoat. Photo: Courtesy

Afsana's skydiving, snowboarding adventures – all wearing a shari

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ex-IG Benazir Ahmed seeks more assets

Ex-IG Benazir Ahmed seeks more assets

2h | Videos
Chechnya has told Russia to send more troops if necessary

Chechnya has told Russia to send more troops if necessary

26m | Videos
Hundreds of Bangladeshi expatriates in Dubai are received remittance award

Hundreds of Bangladeshi expatriates in Dubai are received remittance award

1h | Videos
How the China-Taiwan dispute began?

How the China-Taiwan dispute began?

2h | Videos