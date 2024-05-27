Slim chances of recovering MP Azim's body parts: Detectives

Despite stepped up efforts in the MP Anwarul Azim murder case, investigators from both Dhaka and Kolkata deem the chances of recovering "dismembered" body parts of the slain lawmaker low.

They said another suspect, Faisal alias Faijul, who is believed to have dumped the skull and bones in different places in Kolkata, is now the fountainhead of finding the body parts.

"However, Faisal is still on the run, and we are yet to find any remains of the corpse," a police officer close to the investigation told TBS today.

Meanwhile, a Bangladesh team of detectives went to Kolkata on Sunday, and they also conducted a search operation at Bagdoba Canal, which is around 7-8 kilometers away from Sanjeeva Garden, the spot of the murder.

Both countries' police launched a rescue operation of the body parts at the Bagdoba canal after Jihad Hawlader alias Butcher Jihad, a member of the killing mission arrested earlier in Kolkata, said some flesh parts of the body were thrown into that canal.

Meanwhile, Kolkata police told the media that without recovering body parts, the authorities do not issue death certificates before seven years of anyone going missing.