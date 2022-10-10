Six held for making, selling duplicate feature phones

Crime

TBS Report
10 October, 2022, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2022, 06:56 pm

Related News

Six held for making, selling duplicate feature phones

TBS Report
10 October, 2022, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2022, 06:56 pm
Six held for making, selling duplicate feature phones

The Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has arrested six people on allegations of making and marketing duplicate mobile phones of various brands.

The accused gained several crores by selling duplicate phones in the last 5-6 years, DMP Additional Commissioner of Police (investigation) Harun Or Rashid told a press briefing held at DMP Media Center on Monday (10 September).

As customers are being cheated by buying these duplicate phones, the government is losing revenue as well, said the DMP commissioner.

The arrestees are Md Moshiur Rahman, Md Sagar Hossain, Rahmat Ali, Sujan Ali, Tariqul Islam Babu and Monir Hossain. The Cyber and Special Crime (north) of DB arrested them from Motalib Tower of the capital's Hatirpool area Sunday (9 October).

The police seized 313 duplicate mobile phones of Nokia brand, 206 Samsung Guru Music 2 model phones, one Kingstar Impulse Sealer Machine, one hot air hun, 203 mobile phone chargers, 195 headphones, 97 mobile phone cameras, 820 mobile body covers and spare parts for making duplicate phones of different brands.

Mozammel Hossain, the chief administrative officer of Union Tech Park Limited, came to know through the company's salesman and market intelligence member that fake mobile phones with Nokia seals were being sold in various mobile shops in Motalib Plaza.

He filed a case with Shahbag police station after finding the authenticity of such an incident. DMP's DB Cyber Police started a shadow investigation of the case.

The DB chief also said that some of the arrestees have education up to grade V-VII but are skilled in repairing mobile phones and making duplicate phones by putting various components together.

He said they manufacture these fake phones themselves by importing low-quality mobile parts from China. And made logos and packets used on the phone from various local printing presses.

These duplicate phones are supplied to the market at low prices by unscrupulous sellers and malfunction within a short period of time after reaching the consumer level.

Bangladesh / Top News

feature phone

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sarah Karim featuring her wedding collection on the second day. Photo: Courtesy

Bright pastels and multi-colour palettes to dominate next wedding season

1d | Mode
Illustration: TBS

Green bonds can help Bangladesh fulfil NDC commitments

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Political parties gear up for info wars ahead of next elections

1d | Panorama
Nobel prize money over the years

Nobel prize money over the years

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

North Korea test fires 7 ballistic missiles in a week

North Korea test fires 7 ballistic missiles in a week

24m | Videos
Nora Fatehi dances to the World Cup theme song

Nora Fatehi dances to the World Cup theme song

39m | Videos
An exceptional school in Dinajpur

An exceptional school in Dinajpur

2h | Videos
Blast hits Crimea bridge central to Russia war effort

Blast hits Crimea bridge central to Russia war effort

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
A cityscape shows the power outage over the Hatirjheel Area in the capital following a failure in the national grid which caused blackouts for over four hours in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet on Tuesday. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Parts of country plunge into the long dark over 'technical glitch'

2
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

3
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

4
Photo: TBS
Telecom

Rajeev Sethi made Robi CEO

5
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

6
Infographic: TBS
Economy

Freight rates drop 50% as global trade slows