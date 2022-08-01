Six gangsters arrested for looting money from bank customers

Crime

TBS Report
01 August, 2022, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 01 August, 2022, 09:58 pm

Six gangsters arrested for looting money from bank customers

The Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police has arrested six members of a gang who used to loot money from bank customers after identifying themselves as DB personnel.

DB officials, at a press briefing on Monday, disclosed that some of the gang members would stay inside banks in the guise of customers and then follow bank customers who withdrew big amounts. Then they would inform their associates outside. 

Later, the gang would drag them into their car, impersonating themselves as DB men. Then, they would leave the customers in a desolate place after looting their money and valuables.  

The law enforcers, in a drive, caught the six – Farid Uddin, Parvez, Saiful-e-Nadim, Shafikul Islam Babul, Jasim and Nasir – from the capital's Motijheel area on Sunday.

During the drive, the DB police recovered various materials including jackets with the DB police logo.

At the DMP media centre, DB Additional Commissioner Harun or Rashid told the media that the gang used to target people inside banks. None usually come forward to help the victims as the gangsters wear DB police uniform. 

Lastly, on 21 July, the gang attacked a businessman named Md Anis after he withdrew Tk2.50 lakh from Islami Bank's Chandina branch. In front of the bank, they dragged him into their car and later dumped him after looting his money and mobile phone, DB officials added. 
 

