Six arrested over ex-BCL leader Biplab’s death

Police have arrested six staff of a launch from the Keraniganj area of the capital over the death of former BCL leader Duranta Biplab whose body was recovered from the River Buriganga on 12 November.

The arrestees are Hafez Md Saidur Rahman (38), Alamin (35), Masud Rana (38), Emon Hossain (23), Salman (21), and Ibrahim Khalil (29). They all are drivers and technical persons of "Morning Sun" launch, police said.

The Detective Branch of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police arrested them during a drive at Keraniganj on Saturday, said Deputy Commissioner (DB-Lalbagh Division) Mashiur Rahman.

Biplab (51), former general secretary of BCL Jahangirnagar University unit and a former member of the Agriculture and Cooperative Sub-Committee of the Central Awami League, went missing while going to Mohammadpur from Keraniganj to meet his mother on 7 November.

The body of Biplab was recovered from the River Buriganga at the Jajira area of South Keraniganj on 10 November.

After scrutinising the CCTV footage of the area, police confirmed that Biplab drowned in the river after "Morning Sun" launch hit his boat on his way back home on 7 November.