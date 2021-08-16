Sinha Murder: Recording of testimonies begins 23 August

Recording of testimonies of witnesses will begin on 23 August in the murder case of major (retd) Sinha Mohammad Rashed Khan.

Faridul Alam, the public prosecutor of Cox's Bazar District and Sessions Judge's Court, said testimonies of the witnesses will be recorded on 23, 24 and 25 August, which remained halted since July due to the suspension of court proceedings for the countrywide lockdown.

Earlier, Md Khairul Islam, Investigation officer of RAB-15 and Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) submitted the charge-sheet accusing 15 people including former Teknaf Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Pradeep Kumar Das in the case.

The accused in the case are include suspended inspector of Baharchhara police outpost Liakat Ali, OC of Teknaf police station Pradeep Kumar Das, Rubel Sharma, bodyguard, Teknaf Police Station SI Nandadulal Rakshit, ASI Liton Mia, constables Safanur Karim, Kamal Hossain, Abdullah Al Mamun, Sagar Deb, Md Rajiv and Md Abdullah, and SI of APBN Md Shahjahan.

Major Sinha (Retd) was shot dead by the police at Shamlapur check post under Baharchhara union in Teknaf Upazila on July 31 last year.

Sinha's sister filed a murder case with the Cox's Bazar Senior Judicial Magistrate's Court accusing nine people, including then OC Pradeep and inspector Liakat Ali on August 5. All nine policemen accused were dismissed from the force.