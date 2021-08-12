Sikder brothers cleared of attempt to murder charge

Sikder Group Managing Director Ron Haque Sikder and Director Dipu Haque Sikder have been cleared of the charge of attempt to murder Exim Bank officials.

The two brothers were relieved of the charges as a Dhaka court accepted the probe report the investigation officer submitted before it, EXIM Bank Director Colonel (retired) Siarj confirmed TBS.

The Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court passed the order on Thursday.

Earlier on 27 July, the IO submitted the probe report, recommending the brothers to be exempted from the charges.

In the investigation report, police said "a misunderstanding prompted" the attempt to murder case filed by Exim Bank officials.

The report read, "Since the defendants and accused later understood their mistakes, they reached a compromising agreement on the case. In the agreement, the two parties said they want to move forward with mutual respect by ending the misunderstanding."

According to the statement of the case filed by Exim Bank with Gulshan Police Station against the brothers on 19 May last year, Sikder brothers allegedly abducted two Exim Bank officials last year after being turned down for Tk500 crore bank loan. Ron and Dipu allegedly tortured the bankers and threatened them to shoot dead at Sikder House in Banani.

"Who do you think you are that you dare to disobey me? I will shoot you and cripple you for life," Sikder Group managing director Ron Haque, gun in hand, threatened the bankers, as said in the case statement.

However, the police report said there was no evidence to support the accusations against the brothers.