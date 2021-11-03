Signature forgery, AL leader in jail

Chattogram North District Awami League treasurer and Chattogram District Council member, Aftab Khan was sent to jail in a case of forging the signature of a custom official of Chattogram Customs House.

Metropolitan Session Judge, Sheikh Ashfaqur Rahman issued an order to send him to jail after denying the bail appeal on Wednesday.

Session Judge Court's Public Prosecutor (PP), Fakhruddin Chowdhury told TBS, "Two men named- Aftab Khan and Riasat Khan, tried to evade Tk 2.3 crore by forging the signature of Kanchan Rani Dutt, deputy commissioner of Chattogram Customs House."

He also said, "The accused of this case surrendered to the court and applied for bail."

On Wednesday, the court ordered them to be sent to jail.

According to court sources, on 18 July, 2021, the accused filed four bills of entry for duties on various types of fabrics imported as bonded goods. Later, while checking and sorting them, they forged the signature of Kanchan Rani Dutt and tried to avoid paying taxes to the tune of Tk 2.3 crore.

The High Court granted interim bail for six weeks on 1 September. The Metropolitan Session Judge ordered Aftab to surrender to the court before his bail expired. On 26 October, Aftab surrendered and applied for bail to a sessions judge court.