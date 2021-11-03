Signature forgery, AL leader in jail

Crime

TBS Report
03 November, 2021, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2021, 10:03 pm

Related News

Signature forgery, AL leader in jail

AL leader tried to evade taxes of around Tk2.3 crore

TBS Report
03 November, 2021, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2021, 10:03 pm
Representational Image. Picture: Collected
Representational Image. Picture: Collected

Chattogram North District Awami League treasurer and Chattogram District Council member, Aftab Khan was sent to jail in a case of forging the signature of a custom official of Chattogram Customs House.

Metropolitan Session Judge, Sheikh Ashfaqur Rahman issued an order to send him to jail after denying the bail appeal on Wednesday.

Session Judge Court's Public Prosecutor (PP), Fakhruddin Chowdhury told TBS, "Two men named- Aftab Khan and Riasat Khan, tried to evade Tk 2.3 crore by forging the signature of Kanchan Rani Dutt, deputy commissioner of Chattogram Customs House."

He also said, "The accused of this case surrendered to the court and applied for bail."

On Wednesday, the court ordered them to be sent to jail.

According to court sources, on 18 July, 2021, the accused filed four bills of entry for duties on various types of fabrics imported as bonded goods. Later, while checking and sorting them, they forged the signature of Kanchan Rani Dutt and tried to avoid paying taxes to the tune of Tk 2.3 crore.

The High Court granted interim bail for six weeks on 1 September. The Metropolitan Session Judge ordered Aftab to surrender to the court before his bail expired. On 26 October, Aftab surrendered and applied for bail to a sessions judge court.

Bangladesh

Awami League / forgery

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Shabaz Khan Mosque: Rare remaining Mughal Mosque in city

Shabaz Khan Mosque: Rare remaining Mughal Mosque in city

2d | Videos
History of Halloween

History of Halloween

2d | Videos
Breast cancer awareness

Breast cancer awareness

2d | Videos
Why Facebook is Meta?

Why Facebook is Meta?

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months
Economy

bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months

2
Representational image. Pixabay.
Infrastructure

Govt seeks Korean investment for Tongi-Jhilmil subway

3
Syed Manzur Elahi
Economy

Nike, Adidas frantically looking for countries to set up factories, a golden opportunity for us

4
'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun
Sports

'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun

5
Fault In Karnaphuli Tunnel Design
Infrastructure

Karnaphuli tunnel was designed but not for traffic flow at ends

6
Quiet grows the Tk500cr profit makers’ club
Economy

Quiet grows the Tk500cr profit makers’ club