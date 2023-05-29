Shyamoly Paribahan bus supervisor held with rare birds in Ctg

Police arrested a bus supervisor of Shyamoly Paribahan and recovered two exceptionally rare and endangered spices of Raj Dhanesh (Hornbill) birds from his possession at Gachbaria area under Chandanaish police station in Chattogram in the early hours on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Chandanaish police station conducted a drive at Gachbaria area on Chattogram- Cox's Bazar Highway at around 12:30am and intercepted a bus of Shyamoly Paribahan. Searching the bus, police recovered 2 Raj Dhanesh birds and arrested the bus supervisor Mizanur Rahman.

Later, the arrestee was produced before the mobile court of Zimran Mohammad Syek, assistant commissioner (land) of Chandanaish upazila and an executive magistrate.

Anwar Hossain, officer-in-charge of Chandnaish police station, said the arrested person was sentenced to four months of imprisonment as the mobile court found the person guilty under section 34 (b) of the Wildlife (Conservation and Security) Act, 2012.

Mentioning that the arrested person is a member international wild animal smugglers racket, the officer said, "He procured these birds from Alikadam area in the Bandarban hill district with the intention of smuggling them to India."

