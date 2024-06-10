Shimul Bhuiyan alleges involvement of local AL leaders in MP Azim’s murder

Shimul Bhuiyan, who has been arrested as one of the accused in the murder case of Jhenaidah-4 MP Anwarul Azim Anar, mentioned the involvement of several local Awami League leaders in MP Azim's murder in his statement given to the court, according to officials of the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

"We are cross-checking the names. The matter will be reported to the highest levels of the government. If a signal is received from there, they will also be summoned for questioning," a DB official told TBS on condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said today that many more arrests may follow once the investigation into the murder case is concluded.

Based on the information provided by Shimul Bhuiyan, Jhenaidah Awami League Relief and Social Welfare Secretary Kazi Kamal Ahmed Babu has been arrested. Additionally, a former local municipal mayor and some other leaders are currently under police surveillance, sources in the DB say.

According to Shimul Bhuiyan's statement, Babu was supposed to pay Tk2 crore to Shimul for executing the plan to kill MP Azim. After the murder, Shimul remained in contact with Babu multiple times via WhatsApp.

A team from the Detective Branch (DB) arrested Babu last Saturday. Subsequently, on Sunday, the court granted a 7-day remand for him.

Babu is a relative of the alleged masterminds of MP Azim's murder, Akhtaruzzaman Shaheen and Shimul Bhuiyan.

Four people have been arrested so far in connection with the murder, with three of them admitting their involvement and providing statements under section 164 in court.

Yesterday, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal mentioned that law enforcement agencies from both India and Bangladesh recovered some pieces of meat from a canal in Kolkata. "Whether this meat belongs to MP Anwarul Azim can be confirmed through DNA testing."

He also said, "A case has been filed in India regarding the murder, and his daughter has filed a case in Bangladesh. Law enforcement agencies from both countries are collaborating on this case."

"The incident occurred in India, so it is their responsibility to bring the accused back. They have a prisoner exchange agreement with the USA," he added.