Shaving blades, razors seized from passenger at Chattogram airport

A total of 1,002 pieces of shaving blades and razors have been seized from a passenger at Shah Amanat International Airport.

The airport and airfreight unit of Chattogram Customs House found the shaving goods while scanning luggages of Sultan Ahmed, a passenger of SpiceJet Airlines from Kolkata.

Salahuddin Rizvi, deputy commissioner of Chattogram Customs House, said the seized goods are in no way allowed to be imported under baggage declaration.

The government would lose Tk3 lakh in revenue through this attempt.

To confiscate the seized items, a process is underway to send them to the custodian branch of Chattogram Customs, said Salahuddin.

