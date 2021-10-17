Shariatpur BCL leader expelled over FB post ‘inciting communal violence’

TBS Report
17 October, 2021, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2021, 02:27 pm

Shariatpur BCL leader expelled over FB post ‘inciting communal violence’

The expelled leader, one Shahidul Islam Dhali, was the religious affairs secretary of the student wing’s Sadar upazila unit

Expelled BCL Leader
Expelled BCL Leader

A Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) leader in Shariatpur has been expelled for posting provocative statements over the Cumilla incident on Facebook.

The expelled leader, one Shahidul Islam Dhali, was the religious affairs secretary of the ruling party student wing's Sadar upazila unit, according to a statement from Chhatra League issued on 14 October.

Shariatpur Chhatra League General  Secretary Rasheduzamman Shikder said that Dhali's post "encouraged communal violence".

The expelled leader, in his post, called upon his fellow activists and Muslims to take the streets for protesting the incident that is yet to be proved.

When contacted, Dhali said, "I, as a Muslim, posted on Facebook protesting the Cumilla incident. If this is a crime, I have nothing to say. I have no regrets about being expelled from the organization for what I did."

Earlier, tensions escalated across the country following an incident of alleged "demeaning of the Holy Quran '' at a Durga Puja mandap in Cumilla on Wednesday (13 September).

Following the incident, attacks were carried out on mandaps, temples, houses, and business establishments belonging to the Hindu community in different districts of the country.

