Youth arrested for killing 7-year-old 'after rape' in Chattogram

TBS Report
17 September, 2023, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 17 September, 2023, 07:28 pm

The police arrested the suspect, identified as Rakibul Islam Munna, 24, from Cox’s Bazar.

A youth named Rakibul Islam was arrested for killing a 7-year-old girl in the Chandgaon area of Chattogram city on Sunday morning.

"The child was most likely strangled to death after rape," Khairul Islam, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chandgaon Police Station, told The Business Standard. 

He said the child's father is a rickshaw puller by profession, while her mother works in a garment factory.

"The child was alone at home as usual because her parents had to go to work. When her aunt noticed the door of their house open, she went over to close it and discovered the young man inside, with the child lying on the floor, her hands and feet tied. She started screaming, which attracted locals. They chased the intruder, but were unable to catch him," the OC added.

Khairul Islam mentioned that the child was initially rushed to a local hospital, where doctors declared her dead. This was later confirmed when her family took her to Chattogram Medical College (CHMEC) Hospital.

The police later arrested Rakibul Islam, 24, hailing from Cox's Bazar.

A case related to this incident is currently being processed, and the body has been sent to the CMCH morgue for autopsy, the OC said.

