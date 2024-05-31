Security agency official arrested over murder of woman in capital

Police arrested a security agency official this morning following the murder of a woman in the capital's Hazaribagh area.

"He was arrested from the Bhasantek area this morning [31 May] and taken to the Hajarbagh police station," said Mohammad Kached, duty officer of Hazaribagh police station.

On 19 January, Tania Akhter, an event management entrepreneur, was murdered.

Her body, with the throat slit, was recovered two days later from a Mitali road flat in Hazaribagh.

A murder case was filed by Tania's brother, Md Tonmoy Hasan.

After analysing CCTV footage and mobile conversation, police began to suspect the security official.

On 12 February, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) sent a letter to take the alleged suspect into custody for investigation.

According to close associates of Tania, she lived with her family in Dhaka, and her husband used to live in Cumilla. The marriage was described as shaky.

In the meantime, Tania formed a close relationship with the suspect and wanted to marry him, a few of her friends told Prothom Alo.

However, he was the one seen leaving her house shortly after the time of the murder, and police found evidence that he had taken Tania's phone, money, house keys, and other important items with him.