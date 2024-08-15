Second case filed with ICT against Hasina over genocide

A second case has been filed with the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and nine others over allegations of genocide, murder and torture during the recent student protests.

.Md Sanaullah, father of Mehedi Hasan, a student who was shot dead during the protests, filed a complaint in this regard with the investigation agency of the tribunal in Dhanmondi today (15 August), the plaintiff confirmed to The Business Standard

Sanaullah's lawyer Gazi MH Tamim filed the complaint on his behalf.

"The complaint was submitted to the headquarters of the International Criminal Tribunal's investigative agency in Dhanmondi. It has been registered," said lawyer Tamim.

Apart from Sheikh Hasina, others accused in the case are – former road transport and bridges minister and Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, former state minister for information and broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat, former state minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak, former IGP Abdullah Al Mamun, former chief of DMP's Detective Branch Harun Or Rashid, former DMP commissioner Habibur Rahman and former RAB director general Barrister Harun Or Rashid.

Besides, a few armed unnamed members of Awami League, Chhatra League, Jubo League have also been accused in the case.

As organisations, Awami League and its various political units, including Chhatra League, Jubo League and have also been accused in the case.

According to the complaint, on 1 July, the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement started a Bangladesh-wide movement demanding the reform of the existing quota reservation system in government jobs. Various peaceful programmes, including student sit-in programmes, demonstration programmes, blockade programmes were enforced across the country to push home the demands of the movement.

The complaint also alleged that in a bid to eradicate the movement completely or partially, Hasina gave provocative statements in the media. She also instructed AL and its various units to this end.

On the instructions of Hasina, Quader and other accused, AL and its political units attacked the protesting students from 15 July till 5 August with firearms and local weapons, and shot them, beat them, hacked them to death indiscriminately. Their actions amount to genocide and crimes and humanity.

On 20 July, at around 5:00pm, the only son of the plaintiff, victim Md Mehedi, joined the anti-discrimination protests in his village Bar Raipara at Gazaria of Munshiganj.

Police and Awami League leaders opened fire on the protesters indiscriminately during their programmes. At one point, the victim was shot in the head, splattering his brain, alleges the complaint.

Mehedi immediately fell to the ground and died.

The complaint further reads that hearing the incident, the plaintiff went to the spot and found the body of his son. The body was brought home and buried.

Similarly, from 16 July to 5 August, at least 439 agitating student mobs were massacred by the accused police and RAB members and leaders of Awami League and Chhatra League.