Crime

TBS Report
21 April, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 21 April, 2022, 05:57 pm

Search for Elias Ali is still on: RAB

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) said it was still trying to find missing BNP leader Ilias Ali.

RAB has given utmost legal assistance to his wife Tahsina Rushdie and the news published in Netra News alleging that RAB is involved in the incident of his disappearance is baseless, claimed RAB's Legal and Media Wing Director Khandaker Al Moin on Thursday (21 April).

On the night of 17 April 2012, Ilias Ali and his driver Ansar Ali were picked up by unknown persons from Banani in the capital. Police later recovered the abandoned car but they have been missing since then.

The Swedish-based media outlet Netra News published a report on Elias Ali's disappearance last Sunday (17 April), which claims RAB was involved in the disappearance of Ilias Ali.

Netra News also published the names of three officials in this incident.

The RAB official Khandaker Al Moin was questioned at RAB media center at Karwan Bazar in the capital on Thursday about allegations of RAB involvement.

He said, "We conduct our drives in accordance with the law. The data provided here in the news is completely baseless."

He continued that RAB provided Ilias's wife the utmost legal assistance whenever she came to us.

"Whenever Ilias Ali's wife mentioned any possible whereabouts of her husband, the RAB cooperated with her," he added.

Al Moin said RAB is still cooperating with her.

Comments

