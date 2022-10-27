Schoolgirl’s body recovered, two days after missing

Crime

TBS Report
27 October, 2022, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2022, 08:44 pm

Related News

Schoolgirl’s body recovered, two days after missing

TBS Report
27 October, 2022, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2022, 08:44 pm
Schoolgirl’s body recovered, two days after missing

Police have recovered the dead body of a seven-year-old schoolgirl inside a sack at Jamal Khan in the Chattogram city on Thursday, two days after she went missing.

Marzana Haque Borsha went missing after coming out of her home in Jamal Khan area on Monday afternoon to buy biscuits from a nearby shop, police say.

She was a first grader in Kusum Kumari Girls High School in the area. Following her disappearance, the victim's family filed a general diary with Kotwali police station. 

Jahedul Kabir, officer in charge at the police station, told The Business Standard that locals found a sack in the drain on Thursday morning.  Child's hair and a part of face were also seen from inside it.  Then they informed the police.

Later, police recovered the body from the drain in the back side of a hotel.

The body was sent to Chattogram Medical College Hospital for an autopsy.  Moreover, forensic experts of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police collected samples, the OC also said.

Bangladesh

Schoolgirl / dead body

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Caption: Workers in this recently taken photo are seen sitting around without work during loadshedding at a factory at the outskirts of Dhaka. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Lights out: How loadshedding upended the life of small entrepreneurs outside the capital

14h | Panorama
The problem is not that we use plastic, the problem is what we do after it has served its purpose. A circular economy can potentially reduce plastic waste. Pictured is a boy who collects plastic bottles for the dumping station in Khilkhet, Dhaka. Photo: Sohel Ahmed

A push for sustainability: Time to make linear supply chains circular

12h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'We will have the rivers cleaned by March 2023': NRCC Chairman

1d | Panorama
An evening with Panthapath's 'dapper' tea seller Hannan

An evening with Panthapath's 'dapper' tea seller Hannan

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Putin watches first N drill since war

Putin watches first N drill since war

2h | Videos
Bangladesh to face various risks in 2023- Dr. Hamid Rashid

Bangladesh to face various risks in 2023- Dr. Hamid Rashid

3h | Videos
Bangladesh suffer a massive 104-run defeat against South Africa

Bangladesh suffer a massive 104-run defeat against South Africa

3h | Videos
T20 World Cup: Key factors of Bangladesh-South Africa match

T20 World Cup: Key factors of Bangladesh-South Africa match

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

29 deaths reported as Cyclone Sitrang weakens

3
Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy
Pursuit

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

4
Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram
Explorer

Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram

5
Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Bangladesh

Cyclone Sitrang: Everything you need to know

6
The $1.2 billion dollar gas question
Analysis

The $1.2 billion dollar gas question