Schoolgirl’s body recovered, two days after missing

Police have recovered the dead body of a seven-year-old schoolgirl inside a sack at Jamal Khan in the Chattogram city on Thursday, two days after she went missing.

Marzana Haque Borsha went missing after coming out of her home in Jamal Khan area on Monday afternoon to buy biscuits from a nearby shop, police say.

She was a first grader in Kusum Kumari Girls High School in the area. Following her disappearance, the victim's family filed a general diary with Kotwali police station.

Jahedul Kabir, officer in charge at the police station, told The Business Standard that locals found a sack in the drain on Thursday morning. Child's hair and a part of face were also seen from inside it. Then they informed the police.

Later, police recovered the body from the drain in the back side of a hotel.

The body was sent to Chattogram Medical College Hospital for an autopsy. Moreover, forensic experts of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police collected samples, the OC also said.