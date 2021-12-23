Schoolgirl raped in Dinajpur, accused arrested

Police have arrested a man today for allegations of raping a schoolgirl in a paddy field in Phulbari of Dinajpur and leaving her unconscious.

The arrestee Rifat Hossain, 22, was arrested from his home in the early hours of Thursday (23 December).

The girl was found unconscious in a crop field about two kilometres away from her house in the afternoon.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Phulbari Police Station Ashraful Islam told The Business Standard that the victim accused Rifat Hossain of the assault.

The father of the schoolgirl, who just sat for her SSC examinations this year, told The Business Standard that his daughter went missing last Wednesday night. He filed a case with the police on Thursday.

She was later rescued and brought home and the police station was informed. When the girl regained consciousness, the police made the arrest after getting the details of the incident from her.

Locals have claimed that the girl was in a relationship with the alleged rapist and that she had gone to meet him.