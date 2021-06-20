School teacher, domestic help found dead in Sylhet

School teacher, domestic help found dead in Sylhet

File Photo
File Photo

Police have recovered the slaughtered body of a female school teacher and hanging body of her domestic help from Soargaon area of Osmaninagar upazila in Sylhet district.

The deceased were identified as Tapoti Rani Dey, 60, the teacher of Soargaon Government Primary School and her domestic help Gourango Boidyo hailed from Bishwanath upazila.

According to family sources, Tapoti's husband Bijoy Bhuson Dey and son both are doctors and they went out from home on Saturday evening for private practice.

Shymal Banik, officer-in-charge of Osmaninagar Police Station, said that neighbours spotted the hanging body of Gourango through the bathroom's window.

As the house was locked from inside, they informed police.

On information, police went to the spot and entered the house breaking the door around 12 midnight.

They spotted Tapoti's slaughtered bloodied body on the floor and the hanging body of Gourango.

Locals suspected that Gourango, who had been working at the house for five to six years, took his own life after killing Tapoti.

The OC said that they are investigating the incident.

