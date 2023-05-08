School committee president sued over headmaster's death in Chattogram

Seven people including the president of the management committee of Shahnagar Multipurpose High School have been sued in connection with the death of the school's headmaster.

Headmaster Jahangir Alam's wife Nazma Sultana filed the case in the court of Chattogram Judicial Magistrate Mahmudul Islam on Monday (8 May), said the court's bench assistant Mamunur Rashid.

The accused are management committee President Rakib bin Tauhid Chowdhury, assistant teachers Md Mahbub Alam and Md Nurul Alam, assistant head teacher Gias Uddin and the president's assistants Shahidul Alam Chowdhury and Mohammad Nizam Uddin.

Apart from them, 3-4 other unidentified people were accused in the case.

The court tasked the Police Bureau of Investigation with the case probe and asked to submit its report by 6 July.

Headmaster Jahangir Alam died of a cardiac arrest right after the farewell ceremony for the school's SSC candidates on 27 April.

The plaintiff complained the management committee president was unhappy with the headmaster for not being involved in corruption.

While addressing the ceremony on stage, he referred to himself as an influential person in the area and threatened the head teacher.

According to the case statement, Jahangir Alam, who was humiliated and dishonored by the behavior of the accused, suffered from mental breakdown and felt severe pain in his chest.

He was admitted to Chattagram Metropolitan Hospital and died on 28 April while on life support.