School committee president sued over headmaster's death in Chattogram

Crime

TBS Report
08 May, 2023, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 08 May, 2023, 10:03 pm

Related News

School committee president sued over headmaster's death in Chattogram

TBS Report
08 May, 2023, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 08 May, 2023, 10:03 pm
School committee president sued over headmaster&#039;s death in Chattogram

Seven people including the president of the management committee of Shahnagar Multipurpose High School have been sued in connection with the death of the school's headmaster. 

Headmaster Jahangir Alam's wife Nazma Sultana filed the case in the court of Chattogram Judicial Magistrate Mahmudul Islam on Monday (8 May), said the court's bench assistant Mamunur Rashid.

The accused are management committee President Rakib bin Tauhid Chowdhury, assistant teachers Md Mahbub Alam and Md Nurul Alam, assistant head teacher Gias Uddin and the president's assistants Shahidul Alam Chowdhury and Mohammad Nizam Uddin. 

Apart from them, 3-4 other unidentified people were accused in the case.

The court tasked the Police Bureau of Investigation with the case probe and asked to submit its report by 6 July.

Headmaster Jahangir Alam died of a cardiac arrest right after the farewell ceremony for the school's SSC candidates on 27 April.

The plaintiff complained the management committee president was unhappy with the headmaster for not being involved in corruption. 

While addressing the ceremony on stage, he referred to himself as an influential person in the area and threatened the head teacher.

According to the case statement, Jahangir Alam, who was humiliated and dishonored by the behavior of the accused, suffered from mental breakdown and felt severe pain in his chest. 

He was admitted to Chattagram Metropolitan Hospital and died on 28 April while on life support.

Bangladesh

death

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

All the products of Baksho Bunon are designed by founder Sadman Masood. Photos: Courtesy

Baksho Bunon: When daily decor meets artistry

11h | Brands
Budget-friendly hair gadgets to amp up your hairdo game

Budget-friendly hair gadgets to amp up your hairdo game

12h | Brands
Inside the labyrinth of national lotteries: Crores, winners and delays

Inside the labyrinth of national lotteries: Crores, winners and delays

14h | Panorama
Chinese officials, including President Xi Jinping, have accused the US of imposing a “technological blockade” on the country. Photo: Reuters

Washington’s new narrative for the global economy

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is captaincy negatively affecting Tamim’s performances?

Is captaincy negatively affecting Tamim’s performances?

1h | TBS SPORTS
Revisiting Tagore’s life in East Bengal

Revisiting Tagore’s life in East Bengal

5h | TBS Stories
Which countries want to get out of the monarchy?

Which countries want to get out of the monarchy?

8h | TBS World
Malar: The largest traditional sailing wooden boat of Bengal

Malar: The largest traditional sailing wooden boat of Bengal

5h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

2
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

3
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh becomes first country to get Saudi Arabia's e-visa facilities

5
Computer scientist Geoffrey Hinton, who studies neural networks used in artificial intelligence applications, poses at Google&#039;s Mountain View, Calif., headquarters in 2015. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Tech

'Godfather of AI' quits Google with regrets and fears about his life's work

6
Jock Zonfrillo. Photo: Collected
Splash

MasterChef judge Jock Zonfrillo dies at 46