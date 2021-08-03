School closure, financial crisis leading to increased child marriage: MJF

TBS Report
03 August, 2021, 09:50 pm
Bangladesh is ranked among the top 10 countries with the highest rates of child marriage, with more than 38 million child brides. Photo: Reuters
Bangladesh is ranked among the top 10 countries with the highest rates of child marriage, with more than 38 million child brides. Photo: Reuters

School closures, insecurity, and financial crisis have led to an increase in child marriages, Manusher Jonno Foundation (MJF) said on Tuesday.

Parents are violating the law and marrying off underage girls very secretly, the non-profit organisation said in a press statement.

MJF has written to the concerned ministry to raise awareness for the prevention of violence against women and child marriage.

MJF expressed deep grief and concern regarding the rise in child marriages and the recent death of a 14 year old girl after she was stabbed by a stalker on her wedding day in Rangpur's Badarganj.

According to the girl's family, the girl was being married out of concern for her safety, because the boy who stabbed her, used to harass her.

MJF called for more stringent measures by various government departments at the local level to prevent child marriage.

Shaheen Anam, executive director of the organisation, said the Bangladesh government has promised to end child marriage and forced marriage by 2030, but that there has been no budget allocation for the national action plan in this regard.

"Bangladesh ranks fourth in the world in terms of child marriages. We hope the government will come forward to implement the promise soon," she said.

