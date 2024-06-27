SC lawyer asks ACC to investigate assets of ex-DMP commissioner Asaduzzaman

SC lawyer asks ACC to investigate assets of ex-DMP commissioner Asaduzzaman

In a letter sent to the anti-graft body today (27 June), SC lawyer Salah Uddin Regan deplored the ACC's lack of action against the ex-DMP commissioner despite grave corruption allegations

TBS Report
27 June, 2024, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2024, 04:33 pm
Former DMP commissioner Asaduzzaman Mia. File Photo: Collected
Former DMP commissioner Asaduzzaman Mia. File Photo: Collected

A lawyer of the Supreme Court has called on the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to investigate the assets of former Dhaka Metropolitan Police commissioner Asaduzzaman Mia and his family members amid media reports of his alleged corruption.

In a letter sent to the anti-graft body today (27 June), SC lawyer Salah Uddin Regan deplored the ACC's lack of action against the ex-DMP commissioner despite grave corruption allegations, including amassing wealth illegally as reported by the media.

"It is very unfortunate that despite news being published across the pages of national dailies, no initiative has been taken by the authorities concerned to investigate [the allegations]. This is inaction of the ACC, despite the prime minister adopting a zero-tolerance policy against all forms of corruption," he wrote in the letter, seen by The Business Standard.

He also wrote, "The news published in the national newspaper undermines the public's trust and confidence in law enforcement agencies and creates confusion among the public.

"Therefore, it is especially requested to take the initiative of proper investigation in this matter."

Recently, several media reports claimed that Asaduzzaman Mia and his family own several plots, apartments and lands in Dhaka.

According to a report by the Daily Manabzamin, Asaduzzaman's wife Afroza Zaman owns a six-storey house on a 10 katha plot of land on No 166-167, Lane 1, Block L in the capital's Bashundhara Residential Area. 

Afroza also owns apartments in the capital's Eskaton and in Dhanmondi. A report, citing the former DMP commission, by Prothom Alo later confirmed the ownership of the flats.

She also reportedly owns 106 decimals of land in Chandkhola mouza of Kaliganj in Gazipur, 60 decimals of lands in Kaiyamsail-Kayetpara mouza of Rupganj in Narayanganj.
Moreover, Asaduzzaman's daughter reportedly owns an apartment in Siddheshwari.

