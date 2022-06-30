Saudi Riyals worth Tk6cr seized at Dhaka Airport

TBS Report
30 June, 2022, 11:10 am
Last modified: 30 June, 2022, 11:15 am

A huge amount of Saudi Arabian currency was recovered from a luggage at Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on Wednesday night.

The luggage that contained 2,299,500 riyals, which is equivalent to Tk6 crore, was found in the Passengers Hold Baggage Screening Room, adjacent to the Emirates Check-in counter.

According to the preventive team sources at Dhaka Customs House, while checking the baggage of the passengers of Dubai-bound Emirates Airlines flight (EK 585) around 9:30pm on Wednesday (29 June) objects resembling currency notes were seen on the scanning machine of the baggage screening room.

As the owner of the luggage could not be traced, the luggage was later brought to the customs hall with the help of Aviation Security and customs intelligence officer, and opened in presence of other agency officials.

The Riyals were hidden in a special way between paper boards inside 31 shirts in the luggage.

Detailed passenger information was obtained from the Emirates Counter, Immigration and Aviation Security.

Passenger Mamun Khan, the luggage owner, completed the check-in procedure for Emirates Airlines Flight EK 585 to go to Dubai but he left the airport without completing immigration.

Further investigation is underway in this regard, said customs sources.

A criminal case is being filed against the passenger at the airport police station. The seized foreign currency will be deposited in the customs valuables warehouse.
 

