Saltha violence: Charge sheet filed against ex-upazila chairman, 487 others 

Police have filed a charge sheet against over 480 people in a case filed over the attacks and incidents of vandalism and arson at government offices in Faridpur's Saltha upazila last year.

The 61-page charge sheet was submitted to a Faridpur court, accusing former Saltha upazila chairman Abdul Wadud Matubbar, who is currently in jail in another case, and 487 others on Tuesday (19 July).

Confirming the matter to The Business Standard, Faridpur Detective Branch (DB) of police OC and investigation officer (IO) of the case Rakibul Islam said, "The individuals have been charged under different sections of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC)."

Incidentally, on 5 April, 2021, a group of agitated people started rioting at various government offices of Saltha Upazila Parishad over the then imposed lockdowns, resulting in several incidents of vandalism.

Several motorcycles and two government vehicles were set on fire during the riot.

Two youths also lost their lives in the violent clashes.

