Salman, Anisul were fleeing with currencies of 12 countries, 9 passports: Police

Crime

TBS Report
14 August, 2024, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2024, 09:44 pm

Related News

Salman, Anisul were fleeing with currencies of 12 countries, 9 passports: Police

Anisul and Salman were placed on a 10-day remand in a case filed over the death of a shopkeeper in the New Market area last month during the student movement

TBS Report
14 August, 2024, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2024, 09:44 pm
Salman F Rahman and Anisul Huq. Photos: Collected
Salman F Rahman and Anisul Huq. Photos: Collected

Salman F Rahman and Anisul Huq were attempting to flee the capital with a huge amount of cash comprising currencies of 12 countries and nine passports, according to the police application seeking their remand submitted to the CMM court.

Of them, former law minister Anisul Huq was carrying currencies of two countries, while Salman F Rahman, former adviser to the recently ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, was carrying currencies of at least 12 countries, New Market Police Station's Deputy Inspector Sajib Mia told the court today (14 August).

"Salman F Rahman had 12,624 US dollars, 620 Swiss francs, 8,500 dirhams, 1,300,000 Uzbekistani soms, 11,650 rials, 779 Singapore dollars, 150 British pounds, 1,321 euros, 50,000 taka, 6,230 Bhutanese ngultrum, 1,000 Indian rupees, 3,320 Thai baht coins," according to police application.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He was also carrying six passports, including one diplomatic passport.

On the other hand, Anisul was carrying 17,512 US dollars and 726 Singapore dollars. He was also carrying three different diplomatic passports.

Anisul and Salman were placed on a 10-day remand in a case filed over the death of a shopkeeper in the New Market area last month during the student movement.

They were arrested from the Sadarghat area on Tuesday as they were fleeing the capital on waterways.

Bangladesh / Top News

Salman F Rahman / Bangladesh / currencies

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

The many faces of workplace bullying

11h | Pursuit
Caretaker govt: How Hasina killed a system that ensured free and fair elections

Caretaker govt: How Hasina killed a system that ensured free and fair elections

6h | Panorama
In 1997, Toyota launched the Prius as the first mass-produced vehicle with a hybrid powertrain. A couple of years later in 1999, Honda revealed their take on making a hybrid vehicle– the Insight. PHOTO: Collected

Honda Insight vs Toyota Prius: Finding out which hybrid reigns supreme

3d | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Essential tools for your vlogs to look cool

2d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Salman-Anisul placed on 10-day remand each

Salman-Anisul placed on 10-day remand each

2h | Videos
How Bangladesh cricket went backwards under Papon

How Bangladesh cricket went backwards under Papon

1h | Videos
Business leaders apologize for past actions

Business leaders apologize for past actions

3h | Videos
The contracts of ten secretaries including the chairman of NBR were cancelled

The contracts of ten secretaries including the chairman of NBR were cancelled

3h | Videos