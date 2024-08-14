Salman, Anisul were fleeing with currencies of 12 countries, 9 passports: Police

Salman F Rahman and Anisul Huq were attempting to flee the capital with a huge amount of cash comprising currencies of 12 countries and nine passports, according to the police application seeking their remand submitted to the CMM court.

Of them, former law minister Anisul Huq was carrying currencies of two countries, while Salman F Rahman, former adviser to the recently ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, was carrying currencies of at least 12 countries, New Market Police Station's Deputy Inspector Sajib Mia told the court today (14 August).

"Salman F Rahman had 12,624 US dollars, 620 Swiss francs, 8,500 dirhams, 1,300,000 Uzbekistani soms, 11,650 rials, 779 Singapore dollars, 150 British pounds, 1,321 euros, 50,000 taka, 6,230 Bhutanese ngultrum, 1,000 Indian rupees, 3,320 Thai baht coins," according to police application.

He was also carrying six passports, including one diplomatic passport.

On the other hand, Anisul was carrying 17,512 US dollars and 726 Singapore dollars. He was also carrying three different diplomatic passports.

Anisul and Salman were placed on a 10-day remand in a case filed over the death of a shopkeeper in the New Market area last month during the student movement.

They were arrested from the Sadarghat area on Tuesday as they were fleeing the capital on waterways.