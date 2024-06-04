Salim Pradhan's Russian wife files case against 209 people over attack on N'ganj residence

TBS Report
04 June, 2024, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 04 June, 2024, 07:13 pm

Of the accused nine have been named and 200 are unidentified, Rupganj Police Station Officer-In-Charge Deepak Chandra Shaha confirmed to The Business Standard.

Salim Pradhan pointing to broken glass parts at his Narayanganj residence after an alleged attack on 24 May. Photo: TBS
Salim Pradhan pointing to broken glass parts at his Narayanganj residence after an alleged attack on 24 May. Photo: TBS

Anna Pradhan, wife of online gambling kingpin Salim Pradhan and a Russian national, today (4 June) filed a case against 209 people with the Rupganj Police Station over an alleged attack at their Narayanganj residence last month.

Of the accused nine have been named and 200 are unidentified, Rupganj Police Station Officer-In-Charge Deepak Chandra Shaha confirmed to The Business Standard.

The named accused are Dr Mujibur Rahman, Rasel, Siam, Alamin, Kamal, Ferdous, Mosharraf, Awlat, and Babu.

In the case statement, Anna alleged, "The accused attacked my house in Sawghat area of ​​Rupganj from 7 am on 24 May. They fired shots to kill my family members. Besides, the accused hurled hundreds of cocktails at the house and hurled bricks and vandalised the glass, CCTV, car, air-conditioner and furniture of the house. The attack caused Tk50 lakh worth of damages."

She also alleged that the attackers threatened to kill them and make their dead bodies disappear.

"In this incident, I along with my three Russian citizen children became mentally ill. The attack has already been reported to the Russian Embassy in Bangladesh."

Speaking about the case Rupganj Police Station OC Deepak said police are working to bring the accused under the law.

On 24 May, Salim Pradhan, who is also the chairman of Japan-Bangladesh Group, alleged in a press conference that a group of people attacked his Naryanganj residence with firearms and local weapons.

He alleged that the people of Mujibur Rahman, a tenant of his market, attacked his house in the Golakandail area of Narayanganj's Rupganj upazila over a land dispute.

However, Mujibur, in a counter press conference, denied the allegation and claimed that Salim Pradhan himself staged a drama by breaking into his own house.

