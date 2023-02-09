Sagar-Runi murder: Home Minister orders Rab to submit probe report quickly

UNB
09 February, 2023, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 09 February, 2023, 07:50 pm

Sagar Sarwar, news editor of Massranga Television, and Meherun Runi, senior reporter of ATN Bangla TV, were killed on the night of February 10, 2012, in a rented house in West Rajabazar of the capital. Photo: UNB
Sagar Sarwar, news editor of Massranga Television, and Meherun Runi, senior reporter of ATN Bangla TV, were killed on the night of February 10, 2012, in a rented house in West Rajabazar of the capital. Photo: UNB

Home Minister Asaduzaman Khan on Thursday ordered the Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) to submit report over the investigation into the murder of journalist couple Sagar Sarowar and Meherun Runi without further delay.

He said this while replying to a question from journalists over the headway in the case at his office in the ministry on Thursday. 

Earlier, the journalists submitted a memorandum to the minister demanding speedy trial in the journalist couple murder case.

Asaduzaman said, "Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) submitted a memorandum to me demanding for Sagar-Runi. We can't ensure trial but can submit the investigation report, we have been trying as many years have elapsed."

"We also want the mystery behind the incident to be unveiled," he said.

He also asked the journalists to provide information if they know anything about the murder.

Maasranga Television News Editor Sagar Sarowar and his wife ATN Bangla senior reporter Meherun Runi were found dead at their rented apartment in the city's West Rajabazar area on 11 February 2012.

Nousher Ali Roman, brother of Runi, filed a case with Sher-e-Banglanagar Police Station on the following day.

Police arrested Tanvir in connection with the murder case on October 1, 2012. Later, he secured bail in 2014.

Law enforcers have so far arrested eight people, including Tanvir, in connection with the murder case.

The seven other suspects are Rafiqul Islam, Bakul Mia, Abu Syed, Mintu alias Baggira Mintu alias Masum Mintu, Quamrul Hasan alias Arun, security guard Enam Ahmed alias Humayun Kabir and Palash Rudra Pal.

