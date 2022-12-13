Rubaiya Vegetable Oil director arrested in loan default cases

Crime

TBS Report
13 December, 2022, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2022, 08:59 pm

Rubaiya Vegetable Oil director arrested in loan default cases

TBS Report
13 December, 2022, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2022, 08:59 pm
Representational Image. Picture: Collected
Representational Image. Picture: Collected

The director of Rubaiya Vegetable Oil Industry Limited Hasnain Harun has been arrested in several cases filed by banks over defaulted loans. 

Confirming the news to The Business Standard, Halishahar Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Zahir Uddin said Harun has arrest warrants in 24 cases and sentencing warrants in 10 cases in his name.

He was arrested Monday night and sent to jail by the Money Loan Court in Chattogram, Zahir added.

Rubaiya Vegetable Oil took out at least Tk550 crore of loans from 22 banks and financial institutions including Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited, Al Arafah Islami Bank and NCC Bank Limited.

The company borrowed Tk118 crore from Islami Bank, Tk85 crore from Al Arafah Islami Bank, Tk73 crore each from Janata Bank and Agrani Bank, and Tk 70 crore from South East Bank.

To recover the loans, the banks filed several cases against Rubaiya Vegetable Oil's Managing Director Harun Or Rashid, his wife Anjuman Ara Begum, as well as the chairman of the bank and his son Hasnain Harun.

Bangladesh / Top News

Rubaiya Vegetable Oil

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

India cancelled 86% of the then-existing cash in the economy six years ago but has nonetheless failed to break their affinity for banknotes. Photo: Bloomberg

Got change? Why digital cash needs to feel real

12h | Panorama
Rameen Shakur. Illustration: TBS

Covid-19: The one that got away from us

12h | Thoughts
Illustration: TBS

How ads influence our everyday lives

12h | Thoughts
Community Spaces for Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar camps has received this year’s Aga Khan Award, one of the most prestigious recognitions in architecture. Photo: Courtesy

Rohingya Community Space: A dignified response to the crisis

12h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Home of the Whopper

Home of the Whopper

2h | TBS Food
World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 8

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 8

5h | TBS SPORTS
Expats now under up to Tk10 lakh insurance cover

Expats now under up to Tk10 lakh insurance cover

7h | TBS Insight
Homemade food business in Faridpur

Homemade food business in Faridpur

11h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

2
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

3
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

4
Maliha Fairooz. Illustration: TBS
Explorer

Maliha Fairooz, the Bangladeshi solo traveller who explored 100 countries

5
Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years
Economy

Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years

6
File photo: Reuters
Economy

How $9b offshore loans fuel dollar crisis