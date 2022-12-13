Rubaiya Vegetable Oil director arrested in loan default cases

The director of Rubaiya Vegetable Oil Industry Limited Hasnain Harun has been arrested in several cases filed by banks over defaulted loans.

Confirming the news to The Business Standard, Halishahar Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Zahir Uddin said Harun has arrest warrants in 24 cases and sentencing warrants in 10 cases in his name.

He was arrested Monday night and sent to jail by the Money Loan Court in Chattogram, Zahir added.

Rubaiya Vegetable Oil took out at least Tk550 crore of loans from 22 banks and financial institutions including Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited, Al Arafah Islami Bank and NCC Bank Limited.

The company borrowed Tk118 crore from Islami Bank, Tk85 crore from Al Arafah Islami Bank, Tk73 crore each from Janata Bank and Agrani Bank, and Tk 70 crore from South East Bank.

To recover the loans, the banks filed several cases against Rubaiya Vegetable Oil's Managing Director Harun Or Rashid, his wife Anjuman Ara Begum, as well as the chairman of the bank and his son Hasnain Harun.