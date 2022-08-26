RU student ‘sexually assaulted’ in town, case filed

UNB
26 August, 2022, 09:05 am
Last modified: 26 August, 2022, 09:11 am

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

A third-year female student of Rajshahi University filed a case on Wednesday afternoon at the city's Boalia Model Police Station claiming she was sexually assaulted at Bashar Road in the Tikapara area of Rajshahi city.

The incident happened on Tuesday morning while she was heading into town for tuition.

Earlier, the victim student lodged a written complaint on Tuesday with the proctor's office of the university in this regard.

The written statement said that a stranger suddenly grasped her from the back, and touched her private parts at Bashar Road in Tikapara area of the city.

The stranger left her when she started screaming, she stated.

In the written statement, the victim student demanded the punishment of the accused and wanted her own safety.

The victim said, "I don't know him personally, but he seemed to be a local. I can clearly identify the man."

Proctor Professor Ashabul Haque said, "We have already instructed an assistant proctor to assist the victim."

While contacted, Majharul Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Boalia Model Police Station, said, "I don't want to say anything in this regard because of victim's safety issues."

