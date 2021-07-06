Rohingya youths arrested, allegedly with illegal walkie-talkies

TBS Report 
06 July, 2021, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2021, 09:51 pm

Rohingya youths arrested, allegedly with illegal walkie-talkies

They intended to use the equipment for criminal purposes, officials said

Photo: TBS
A Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) team on Sunday arrested two Rohingya youths for allegedly carrying eight illegal walkie-talkies in Cox's Bazar.

The arrested—Mohammad Abbas (32), a tenant of a local landlord in Samiti Para, and Imam Hossain (20), of Block-B-1, Teknaf Camp No. 24— were detained from the Link Road area of Cox's Bazar Sadar.

They intended to use the walkie-talkies for criminal purposes, according to RAB officials.

"The two men were standing by the police check post office on Link Road on Sunday night and tried to flee when a RAB-15 patrol team got there. As their actions raised suspicion, they were detained immediately," said RAB-15 Senior Assistant Director (Media) Abdullah Mohammad Sheikh Saadi.

Photo: TBS
He added, "After searching them RAB found a bag with eight Khaki coloured packets with walkie-talkies inside. Asked about the equipment, they failed to give a credible explanation and also failed to produce any legal documents for them."

"At one point during the questioning, they admitted they intended to use the walkie-talkies for criminal activities," Saadi said.

The two men were handed over to the Cox's Bazar Sadar Police Station after a case was filed according to the law. 

