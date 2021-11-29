Rohingya youth in preparation to sell drugs gets detained

Crime

TBS Report
29 November, 2021, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 29 November, 2021, 08:22 pm

Rohingya youth in preparation to sell drugs gets detained

Members of 14 Armed Police Battalion (APBN) detained a Rohingya youth in possession of arms and yaba pills from Ukhia Rohingya camp in Cox's Bazar.

The detainee was identified as Noor Alam, 35, of Madhuchara Camp-3.

"APBN members seized a pipe gun, several bullets and 50 pieces of yaba pills," reported APBN-14 Captain Superintendent of Police Naimul Haque.

"The police were tipped off that some drug peddlers were trading narcotics. So they conducted a drive in Madhuchara camp and arrested Noor," he added.

Rohingya Crisis

Rohingya drug trader

