Rohingya youth nabbed while applying for Bangladeshi passport in Cumilla

A Rohingya youth was arrested while applying for a passport at the Cumilla Regional Passport Office on Thursday (15 February).

"A Rohingya youth came to the regional passport office in Noapara to apply for a passport. He attempted to pass himself off as son of Zakir Hossain and Hasina Begum from ward no 4 of West Ghorashal in Muradnagar upazila," Rajesh Barua, the acting officer in-charge (OC) of the district detective police told The Business Standard.

The Rohingya youth also had a birth registration certificate in his possession issued by the Local Government Division.

"When the officers at the passport office became suspicious of him, they asked for his address. As he could not provide an address, the officials informed us," the police official explained.

Upon questioning, the youth was identified as Yasin, 19, who confessed to having arrived in Cox's Bazar from Bolibazar area in Myanmar just 20 days prior.

Following the interrogation, the OC said Yaseen was later arrested in a case filed with the Kotwali Model Police Station over the incident.

Authorities concerned are currently investigating how Yasin managed to obtain the birth certificate, added OC Rajesh.