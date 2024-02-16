Rohingya youth nabbed while applying for Bangladeshi passport in Cumilla

Crime

TBS Report
16 February, 2024, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 16 February, 2024, 06:58 pm

Related News

Rohingya youth nabbed while applying for Bangladeshi passport in Cumilla

Upon questioning, the youth was identified as Yasin, 19, who confessed to having arrived in Cox's Bazar from Bolibazar area in Myanmar just 20 days prior

TBS Report
16 February, 2024, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 16 February, 2024, 06:58 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

A Rohingya youth was arrested while applying for a passport at the Cumilla Regional Passport Office on Thursday (15 February).

"A Rohingya youth came to the regional passport office in Noapara to apply for a passport. He attempted to pass himself off as son of Zakir Hossain and Hasina Begum from ward no 4 of West Ghorashal in Muradnagar upazila," Rajesh Barua, the acting officer in-charge (OC) of the district detective police told The Business Standard.

The Rohingya youth also had a birth registration certificate in his possession issued by the Local Government Division.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"When the officers at the passport office became suspicious of him, they asked for his address. As he could not provide an address, the officials informed us," the police official explained. 

Upon questioning, the youth was identified as Yasin, 19, who confessed to having arrived in Cox's Bazar from Bolibazar area in Myanmar just 20 days prior.

Following the interrogation, the OC said Yaseen was later arrested in a case filed with the Kotwali Model Police Station over the incident. 

Authorities concerned are currently investigating how Yasin managed to obtain the birth certificate, added OC Rajesh.

Bangladesh / Top News

Rohingya / Passport / Cumilla

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Apart from the environmental effects from increased CO2 emissions, how the ever-increasing number of SUVs will be accommodated on the narrow streets of Dhaka is also a matter of concern. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Why you should think twice before buying an SUV

11h | Panorama
As a child, Rubel used to come to the faculty of Fine Arts holding his father’s hand. And Rubel never left, establishing a small shop at the place his father departed from. Photos: Asma Sultana Prova

The mystical flute seller outside the faculty of Fine Arts

9h | Panorama
Recognition would give Palestine more political, legal and even symbolic power. Photo: Reuters

Would a recognised Palestine help end the Gaza conflict?

9h | Panorama
TBS Illustration.

Why Bangladesh's bond market is struggling to break free

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

In the second week of February, why is the capital market in the opposite direction?

In the second week of February, why is the capital market in the opposite direction?

22h | Videos
Ivory Coast president rewards football team for their AFCON win

Ivory Coast president rewards football team for their AFCON win

23h | Videos
Why Japan slips into recession

Why Japan slips into recession

1d | Videos
Russia is close to creating cancer vaccines

Russia is close to creating cancer vaccines

5h | Videos