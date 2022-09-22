Rohingya youth hacked to death in Ukhiya camp

A Rohingya youth has been hacked to death in Cox's Bazar's Ukhiya.

"The murder took place in the extension of camp no 4 in the Kutupalong area of Ukhiya at around 3:30am on Thursday (22 September). The name of the deceased Rohingya youth is Mohammad Ershad, 22," Ukhia Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Sheikh Mohammad Ali said.

"Miscreants attacked and hacked Ershad to death and fled the scene. Even though the incident happened at around 3:30am, the police were informed through the APBn at around 4:30am. The body was recovered and sent to Cox's Bazar District Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy," he added.

However, he could not give details of the murder.

A 35-year-old Rohingya refugee, who used to work as a volunteer guarding the camp, was brutally murdered in the Ukhiya Rohingya camp in Cox's Bazar early Wednesday (21 September).

3 volunteers guarding the camps and 2 Rohingya leaders have been killed in the last 3 months in Rohingya camps.