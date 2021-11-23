Rohingya woman slaughtered ‘by husband’ in Cox’s Bazar 

Crime

TBS Report 
23 November, 2021, 09:00 am
Last modified: 23 November, 2021, 09:03 am

Related News

Rohingya woman slaughtered ‘by husband’ in Cox’s Bazar 

TBS Report 
23 November, 2021, 09:00 am
Last modified: 23 November, 2021, 09:03 am
File image
File image

A Rohingya woman was slaughtered allegedly by her husband in Kutupalong Rohingya camp of Cox's Bazar Ukhia on Monday over family feud. 

The deceased was identified Khaleda Begum, 25, wife of Hafez Ahmed, resident of Kutupalong camp-14 of C-block.  

Hafez slaughtered his wife with a sharp weapon on Monday noon and went into hiding after the incident, said Mohammad Shihab Jawser Khan, superintendent of police of Armed Police Battalion-8 confirming the matter to The Business Standard. 

However, police arrested two other suspects in connection with the incident, said the official. 

The arrestees are- Nur Hasina, 22, another wife of Hafez and Hasina's brother Mohammad Ali, 35.
 

Rohingya Crisis / Top News

Rohingya Crisis / death / murder

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

BNP demanding Khaleda Zia’s treatment abroad

BNP demanding Khaleda Zia’s treatment abroad

15h | Videos
Fresh protest in Europe against new Covid 19 restrictions

Fresh protest in Europe against new Covid 19 restrictions

15h | Videos
Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

15h | Videos
RMG rings alarm amid fuel price hike, Covid in Europe

RMG rings alarm amid fuel price hike, Covid in Europe

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?

2
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

3
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

4
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

5
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

6
Representational Image.
Education

Bangladesh improves in English proficiency, but still behind India, Pakistan