Rohingya woman slaughtered ‘by husband’ in Cox’s Bazar 

A Rohingya woman was slaughtered allegedly by her husband in Kutupalong Rohingya camp of Cox's Bazar Ukhia on Monday over family feud.

The deceased was identified Khaleda Begum, 25, wife of Hafez Ahmed, resident of Kutupalong camp-14 of C-block.

Hafez slaughtered his wife with a sharp weapon on Monday noon and went into hiding after the incident, said Mohammad Shihab Jawser Khan, superintendent of police of Armed Police Battalion-8 confirming the matter to The Business Standard.

However, police arrested two other suspects in connection with the incident, said the official.

The arrestees are- Nur Hasina, 22, another wife of Hafez and Hasina's brother Mohammad Ali, 35.

