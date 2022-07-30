Rohingya mother, son held with gold bars in Chattogram

UNB
30 July, 2022, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2022, 04:02 pm

Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

A RAB team has detained a Rohingya woman and her son along with gold ornaments including eight gold bars worth Tk1.5 crore from Chattogram's Jongol Salimpur area. 
 
Lieutenant Colonel MA Yusuf, Commander of RAB-7, gave the information Saturday noon. 
 
In a separate drive, RAB members detained two people, including the main accused in a rape case that occurred on 28 July from Barobkunda area under Chattogram's Sitakunda upazila.  
 
Besides, RAB members detained two drug traders with 3,56,000 yaba pills worth Tk10 crore from Teknaf area of Cox's Bazar.  
 
RAB-7 will provide details of these detention at a press briefing to be held at its Chandgaon office this afternoon. 
 

