Rohingya miscreants abduct another farmer from Teknaf

Two days after the abduction of four farmers, Rohingya miscreants have picked up another farmer from Teknaf upazila in Cox's Bazar.

The abduction took place around 5:30pm Saturday (1 October) when Mohammad Shafiq, 32, son of Abdul Gafur of Morichyaghona of Hnila Union, was working in a land, Hnila Union Parishad Chairman Rashed Mohammad Ali told The Business Standard.

He cited Shafiq's father and said a group of Rohingya terrorists kidnapped him while he was working in their guava plantation in Morichyaghona area.

Teknaf Police Station OC Hafizur Rahman said that he is unaware of the abduction. "We are looking into the matter."

On 29 September, four persons were abducted from the same area.

Two of them, including one injured, ran away. However, two others were released by the miscreants in exchange for ransom money later.

