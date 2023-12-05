Rohingya man shot dead in Cox's Bazar

A 30-year-old Rohingya man was shot dead at Ukhiya Rohingya camp in Cox's Bazar on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Imam Hossain, son of Manir Ullah, a resident of Ukhiya Rohingya camp-4.

Shamim Hossain, officer-in-charge of Ukhiya police station, said a group of men came to the camp and opened fire on Imam, leaving him dead on the spot.

On information, police recovered the body and sent it to the sadar hospital morgue.

Police said he might have been killed following enmity.