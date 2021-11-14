Robbery bid at ATM booth: 3 held in city

Police have arrested three people during their bid to loot money from the ATM booth of IFIC bank's Badda branch in the city.

The arrestees are Md Rubel, Hridoy, and Mamun.

Police said the CCTV camera operator of IFIC bank's head office called national emergency service number 999 when he found that a man was trying to break the vault at the booth entering there breaking a wall.

Inspector (investigation) of Badda police station Nure Alam Masud Siddique said a team of police rushed to the spot after getting the call and arrested a man from inside the booth.

Later, his two associates were arrested, he said.

A case was filed with the Badda police station in this regard, said the inspector.