Robbery bid at ATM booth: 3 held in city

Crime

UNB
14 November, 2021, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2021, 05:45 pm

Related News

Robbery bid at ATM booth: 3 held in city

UNB
14 November, 2021, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2021, 05:45 pm
Representational image. Illustration: TBS
Representational image. Illustration: TBS

Police have arrested three people during their bid to loot money from the ATM booth of IFIC bank's Badda branch in the city.

The arrestees are Md Rubel, Hridoy, and Mamun.

Police said the CCTV camera operator of IFIC bank's head office called national emergency service number 999 when he found that a man was trying to break the vault at the booth entering there breaking a wall.

Inspector (investigation) of Badda police station Nure Alam Masud Siddique said a team of police rushed to the spot after getting the call and arrested a man from inside the booth.

Later, his two associates were arrested, he said.

A case was filed with the Badda police station in this regard, said the inspector.

Top News

ATM Booth / robbery / IFIC Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Foreign jobs rebound on brighter Gulf economies

Foreign jobs rebound on brighter Gulf economies

23h | Videos
A guitarist rickshaw puller

A guitarist rickshaw puller

23h | Videos
Rehana Maryam Noor: Story of an Unknown Woman

Rehana Maryam Noor: Story of an Unknown Woman

23h | Videos
Rajshahi’s Kaluhati villagers making fortune in shoe manufacturing

Rajshahi’s Kaluhati villagers making fortune in shoe manufacturing

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash
Economy

Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash

2
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

3
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

4
A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again
Bangladesh

A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

5
Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka/Photo- Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Aviation

Flights suspension at Dhaka airport for 8 hours every day from Dec 9 to Mar 10

6
Radhanagar, a remote scenic village in Moulvibazar, has some 25 resorts and eco-cottages to accommodate flocks of tourists visiting every day. Photo: Kajal Hazra
Bangladesh

Moulvibazar village turns into tourism hub