Robbers target egg-loaded van amid record price hike

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested six members of a robber gang from Narayanganj who tried to snatch an egg-loaded pickup van as the prices of eggs skyrocket this week.

The arrestees are Musa Ali, 40, Naim Mia, 24, Shamim, 35, Roni, 26, Abu Sufiyan, 20, and Mamun, 24.

During a media briefing Saturday, RAB Commander (legal and media wing director) Khandaker Al Moin said, "Being tipped off, a RAB team obstructed an egg-loaded pickup van on Friday night. The two were arrested while fleeing from the van. Two sharp weapons were also recovered from the van."

Mentioning that the arrestees are active members of robber gang, the RAB official said the duo chased the pickup van by a bus. At one point, they blocked the road in front of the van and took control of the vehicle. They beat up the driver and his assistant and picked them up on the bus. Ringleader Musa and his aide Naim drove the van to Gausia-Madanpur road while other members of the gang were on the bus with the van driver and assistant.

During interrogation, the robbers told RAB that they planned to snatch egg-loaded vans or trucks due to recent price hike of eggs.

RAB said the robber gang members work in garment factories in daytime and do robbery on goods loaded trucks and vans at night.

"The gang commits robberies divided into three groups. One group collect information about various garment trucks and cargo vehicles under the instructions of Musa. The second group take part in the robbery by taking a bus to a convenient location on the highway. The third group takes the looted goods to the designated place to sell them," Khandaker Al Moin said.

The gang later repaint the looted vehicle and sell at a convenient location, or they dismantle the vehicle and sell the parts, he added.

The RAB official said arrested Musa had been committing robberies on the highways for last 12 years.

Musa and other members of the gang are accused in several cases in different police stations across the country. They were arrested several times and released from jail on bail and again engaged in robbery.