Robbers loot gold from Keraniganj jewellery shop 

Robbers looted around 11 kilograms of gold from a jewellery shop at Keraniganj's Abdullahpur Bazar in Dhaka, blasting crude bombs and firing bullets on Wednesday.

The incident took place at 2pm at Nasiruddin Super Market in Keraniganj.

Six motorcycle-borne robbers swooped on the jewellery shop and shot the shop owner Swapon, 50, on his leg. He was later admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Confirming the matter, Officer in charge (OC) of South Keraniganj police station Shah Jaman told The Business Standard that a case is being filed over the incident.

Eye-witnesses said that the robbers looted the shop within minutes after blasting crude bombs and creating panic and fled the scene. People were in around the shop but no one would dare to stop them.

