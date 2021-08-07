Robber’s kidnap 50 fishermen from Cox’s Bazar coast

Delwar Hossain, general secretary of the Cox's Bazar District Boat Owners' Association, said that most of the robbed trawlers were from the Banshkhali-Anwara area

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Robbers kidnapped 50 fishermen and looted valuables including fish from different fishing trawlers in the Bay of Bengal in Cox's Bazar.

Joynal Abedin Kompany, president of the Kutubdia Fishing Trawler Owners Association, said the pirates have demanded Tk1 crore as a ransom for their release.

"Some fishermen who returned on Friday said robbers had attacked at least 12-15 trawlers in the past five days," Joynal Abedin said.

He stated that he already informed the Coast Guard about the matter but so far no progress has been made in terms of rescue attempts.

Delwar Hossain, general secretary of the Cox's Bazar District Boat Owners' Association, said that most of the robbed trawlers were from the Banshkhali-Anwara area.

We have sought the cooperation of the concerned administration, he added.

"We are not yet sure how many trawlers have been robbed or how many fishermen have been abducted," said Lieutenant Abdu Rauf, in-charge and media officer at the Coast Guard's Eastern Zone Intelligence Branch.

He, however, said operations to rescue the abducted fishermen are underway in coordination with all the stations in Cox's Bazar.

