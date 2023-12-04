Rizvi, Aman among 45 BNP leaders, activists indicted in case filed 8 years ago

A Dhaka court on Monday framed charges against 45 leaders and activists of the BNP including BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi and its Dhaka Metropolitan North Convenor Amanullah Aman Amanullah Aman in a sabotage case filed with Mohammadpur police station eight years back.

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Tofazzal Hossain framed the charges against the BNP leaders and activists.

The court also issued an arrest warrant against Rizvi.

It also fixed January 4 for the next hearing, said advocate Syed Nazrul Islam, a counsel of the accused.

The other accused in the case include BNP leaders Barkatullah Bulu, Ruhul Kuddus Talukdar Dulu, Saiful Alam Nirob and Ishak Sarkar.

On 17 January 2015, 6 or 7 people sustained burn injuries as some miscreants hurled crude bombs targeting a bus in Dhaka's Mohammadpur area.

On 23 August, 2016, Kamal Krishna Saha, sub-inspector of Mohammadpur police station submitted a charge sheet against 45 BNP activists.