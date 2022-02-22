Rice-pulling scam: Gazipur businessmen duped of Tk56 lakh

Crime

Asadulla Lion
22 February, 2022, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2022, 10:40 pm

Related News

Rice-pulling scam: Gazipur businessmen duped of Tk56 lakh

Asadulla Lion
22 February, 2022, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2022, 10:40 pm
Representational Image
Representational Image

Two Gazipur businessmen – Mohammad Harun-Or-Rashid and Akteruzzaman – have been cheated by a group of people of around Tk56 lakh on the pretext of "magnetic rice coin", which, they claimed, international agencies were interested in purchasing for astronomical sums.

The duo filed a fraud case with Dhaka's Pallabi Police Station accusing SM Selimuzzaman, Habibur Rahman, Shah Ali and five other unidentified individuals. The businessmen said they filed the case with the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) since they were defrauded in the capital's Pallabi area.    

Humayun Kabir, special superintendent of police at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), said they are investigating the case and the conmen will be brought to book.   

The "rice-pulling" scam has become widespread, and several people have been duped so far.

Police officials told The Business Standard that the fraudsters mainly target rich businessmen. The scam involves fraudsters marketing "rice grain attracting coins" that they claim possess magical properties.

Each member of the fraud gang has a specific role to play in every "operation". The first phase of the cheating is to get acquainted with a businessman and earn the trust of the victim. Then they convince the target about the coins and flee the scene as soon as the "trade" takes place, said police.  

The CID is now working on several cases filed by businessmen who have lost their money to such groups.  

Top News

rice-pulling scam / Gazipur

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

European countries may follow Germany’s lead

European countries may follow Germany’s lead

2h | Analysis
When people are in a culture that doesn&#039;t provide psychological safety, they don&#039;t speak up and business leaders should pay attention to this. Photo: Bloomberg

Can Career Regrets Be Avoided? 

10h | Panorama
Professor Dr. Mohammed Farashuddin, former governor of Bangladesh Bank and chief advisor of East West University. Illustration: TBS

‘The bigger the defaulter, the more benefit h/she gets’

12h | Panorama
The fabric and textile stores of the capital’s Elephant Road area have a range of options in their upholstery section. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Fabrics that your home deserves

13h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Gangubai's family demands stay on Gangubai Kathiawadi's release

Gangubai's family demands stay on Gangubai Kathiawadi's release

2h | Videos
Govt to vaccinate one crore in a day

Govt to vaccinate one crore in a day

3h | Videos
Ways to recognise counterfeit money

Ways to recognise counterfeit money

4h | Videos
Huge data leak at Swiss bank

Huge data leak at Swiss bank

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

2
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

3
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

4
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

5
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

6
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Banking

BB allows financial institutions, govt entities to enter MFS business