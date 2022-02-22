Rice-pulling scam: Gazipur businessmen duped of Tk56 lakh

Two Gazipur businessmen – Mohammad Harun-Or-Rashid and Akteruzzaman – have been cheated by a group of people of around Tk56 lakh on the pretext of "magnetic rice coin", which, they claimed, international agencies were interested in purchasing for astronomical sums.

The duo filed a fraud case with Dhaka's Pallabi Police Station accusing SM Selimuzzaman, Habibur Rahman, Shah Ali and five other unidentified individuals. The businessmen said they filed the case with the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) since they were defrauded in the capital's Pallabi area.

Humayun Kabir, special superintendent of police at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), said they are investigating the case and the conmen will be brought to book.

The "rice-pulling" scam has become widespread, and several people have been duped so far.

Police officials told The Business Standard that the fraudsters mainly target rich businessmen. The scam involves fraudsters marketing "rice grain attracting coins" that they claim possess magical properties.

Each member of the fraud gang has a specific role to play in every "operation". The first phase of the cheating is to get acquainted with a businessman and earn the trust of the victim. Then they convince the target about the coins and flee the scene as soon as the "trade" takes place, said police.

The CID is now working on several cases filed by businessmen who have lost their money to such groups.